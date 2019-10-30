Water Trampoline To Water Catapult Jump Results In Failure To Launch

This is a short video of a woman trying to jump from a water trampoline to a water catapult and launch her son to infinity but without actually bouncing on the trampoline first -- she just sort of flips over the edge, providing her son with what will remain one of the five worst rides of his entire life. Now -- where is this place, I wanna go there. Or better yet, I want all that stuff in my own lake. That looks like some serious fun in the sun. Water trampolines, water catapults -- and what's that float in the back? "Not a sex seesaw." Only if you and your partner don't believe in yourselves.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is pretty much it minus the videographer's laugh.

Thanks to DT, who agrees at this rate we're never gonna make it back to the moon.