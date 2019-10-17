Wait, What?: Finally, A Star Trek Inspired Exercise Book

This is Star Trek: Body By Starfleet, an upcoming fitness guide ($16, available December 3rd) created by Robb Pearlman (not be be confused with Hellboy). It provides instructions for numerous fun-filled exercise routines by giving long-existing common exercises Star Trek themed names. That's...something. Something worth $16? Well my heart is saying no, but my email confirmation is saying I just bought two.

Keep going for a video of Doctor Crusher and Commander Troi exercising together because I still remember that scene vividly. You can watch a full video promo for the book HERE.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who agrees one of the best space workouts of all time is trying to escape from a Xenomorph Queen.