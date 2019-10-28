Visions Of The Future: CG Video Of A Humanoid Robot Soldier Going Rogue

October 28, 2019

This is another video from Corridor Digital (previously) of a humanoid robot that, fed up with its treatment, eventually rages against the machine (the machine being humanity in this case). Trust me, scenes like this will be all too commonplace in a few years. And when you're ducking behind a wall while an anti-human robot patrol passes by, you'll remember the idiot on the internet who tried to warn the world to change its ways and turn back before it was too late. What was that idiot's name? "You?" No....I think it started with a G. "GW?" Yes! What a turd, that guy.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Ksurfiws, who agrees the end nears, and there's no stopping it.

Rare Pokemon Card Sells For A Staggering $195,000 At Auction

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: cg, computer graphics, game over man, killing in the name of, rage against the machine, robotic death armies, robotics, robots, so that's what that's gonna look like, the future, uh-oh, video, visions of the future, we're doomed, weapons
Previous Post