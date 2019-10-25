Very Clever 'Xenomorph Extraction Video Tutorial' On Multi-Layered Human Anatomy Illustration

This is a pretty awesome little video created by talented freelance illustrator Jf Lemay using a multi-layer drawing he created. Allegedly it's a useful tutorial for extracting a xenomorph in chestburster form from a human body, although this is not the technique I would use personally. I would use fire. I don't care if the host is dead or alive or my best friend or worst enemy, I'll just keep flaming until there's nothing left to burn. "Good idea." Then blaming it all on you. "What, what?" I ain't going back to space jail.

Keep going for the worthwhile video.

Thanks to Clark N, who agrees there are very few problems a good fire can't remedy.