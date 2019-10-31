Two Sisters' Amazing Lunar Lander And Astronaut Halloween Costumes

This is a short video of big sister Charlie dressed as the Apollo 11 lunar lander and little sister Ellie as an astronaut. I'm not sure who the Mercedes is. In a parent's own words while I daydream about going back to the moon. "You haven't been to the moon." *licking cheese from between fingers* You don't know where I've been:

With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Charlie and I had been reading about the Apollo 11 mission and Neil Armstrong -- and I cannot recommend the book "I am Neil Armstrong" highly enough.

Charlie (age 5) is the lunar module itself, and her little sister Ellie (age 2) is an astronaut. Charlie enters the costume by crawling underneath and there is a pair of shoulder straps that she uses to lift the entire costume. The costume looks heavier than it is -- it's almost entirely made of foam and foamboard. The front hatch magnetically closes and magnetically stays open, and doubles as a candy sample input port. The ascent stage (top part) separates from the descent stage (bottom part with landing pads) as you'll see below.

You know, it's slowly starting to dawn on me that I never stood a chance of winning any Halloween costume contests this year. I dunno, maybe it was always just-- "Your delusions of grandeur?" Well I was going to say poor costume choice and execution, but way to make a cardboard hotdog feel good about himself.

Keep going for the video, full Imgur album of the build HERE.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees bonus points have been awarded for it being the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A fantastic build AND relevant.