Two Legged Robot With Drone Thrusters For Stabilization

This is a video demonstration of the LEONARDO (LEg ON Aerial Robotic DrOne -- come on, that's really pushing it) bipedal robot with drone thrusters developed by engineers at Caltech's Center for Autonomous Systems & Technologies (CAST -- now that's an acceptable acryonym). it uses the upward force of its thrusters to remain standing, and can walk around on its two chicken legs. Does it serve any more practical purpose than just a drone? Not that I can see, but I did put my contacts in the wrong eyes this morning. "Did you swap them?" Haha, no....my roommate started throwing punches when he woke up and realized the prank I was trying to play.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Vicki R, who agrees naming that thing LEONARDO was pretty brazen.