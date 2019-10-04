Two Guys Take A Journey To A McDonald's Drive-Thru On Their Fan-Powered Sofa Bike

Because everybody's idea of living the dream is different, this is a video of BEANZ ("aka Hard Hat Guy") and Collin Randle ("aka Viking Hat banger") taking a trip to a McDonald's drive-thru on their fan-powered sofa bike. That must have been quite the adventure. And possibly illegal. But what adventure worth having isn't illegal? "I can think of a lot." You're lying. You're lying, or your sense of adventure is tamer than one of those dogs that can sit with a treat on its nose until you say get it.

Keep going for the video.

