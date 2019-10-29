Tom Sellek (Who George Lucas Wanted To Play The Part) Deepfaked As Indiana Jones

This is a video of Tom Sellek deepfaked into various scenes from the Indiana Jones movies. Apparently Tom had auditioned for the role of Indy and offered the gig, but had to turn it down due to his recently signed contractual obligation to Magnum P.I. (which CBS refused to release him from). George Lucas and Steven Spielberg then pulled Harrison Ford in just a few weeks before filming, and the rest *puts feet on desk, lights cigar, drops Zippo on Hawaiian shirt, catches fire* is cinematic OW OW OW, SHIT.

Keep going for the video while I request somebody deepfake Rodney Dangerfield as Indy's dad in The Last Crusade.

