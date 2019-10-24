To Instagram!: The Starbucks Black 'Phantom Frappuccino'

This is the Starbucks 'Phantom Frappuccino' available from October 26th to November 3rd. It's a tropical smoothie that's black because it's made with charcoal powder. *relives stomach getting pumped, shudders* Some more info while I enjoy my drinks the way they were meant to be: buttchugged.

The drink is totally black, with a little green "slime" woven throughout it.

Now, the taste: Phantom Frappuccino has a seriously fruity vibe. It's a blend of coconut milk, mango, and pineapple essence, along with Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup, with "lime slime" all around. It also has an optional dark coconut whipped cream made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder. The lime slime may look scary but it is actually made from spirulina extract, charcoal powder, and lime and lemon juice.

Admittedly, I do like tropical fruit smoothies. Unfortunately for all you aspiring U.S. based Instagram influencers out there, the drink will only be available in Europe. *Instagram-obsessed friend immediately starts Google-chatting me to complain Europe gets all the coolest stuff, transitions to the summer she spent in London during college right as I'm closing my computer* I'll be at the bar drinking the regular brown drinks.

Thanks to Alexis S, who agrees the best drink ever made was the Ghostbusters one with the citrus flavor. "You mean Hi-C Ecto Cooler?" You're damn right I do.