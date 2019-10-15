To Infinity And Beyond!: Surprise 2-Liter Soda Bottle Rocket

October 15, 2019

Note: Language, and loud.

This is a super short video from a group of bros with complete disregard for anyone's car hanging around a dorm room window and tossing a 2-liter soda bottle out to the parking lot below. I'm not sure if they were hoping it would explode or what, but it takes a bounce before lifting off like a rocket. Man, it's weird to think this is hands-down the best thing that's going to happen to them all semester. Now go pick that bottle up before the Planeteers come fly that solar-powered jet of theirs up all your asses.

Keep going for the video. Also, listening to it at 1/4 speed is funny, particularly the first two guys (it sounds like the beginning of a adult video!).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this is not how you pass Captain Planet's environmental studies course.

captain planet is not into this, college, i was gonna drink that bros what the hell, it's a rocket ship!, physics, so that's what that looks like, so this is college huh?, soda, surprise!, throwing things out windows, to infinity and beyond, video, well that was fun now back to fortnite, yeah you did
