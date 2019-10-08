Timelapse Of Tarantula Shedding Its Exoskeleton

October 8, 2019

This is a video of a Theraphosa Stirmi (burgundy goliath bird eater tarantula) shedding its exoskeleton over the course of several hours, timelapsed down to only 22 seconds. That's good, because I'm not sure how much more of this I could have stood. I mean, unless there was money involved. I'll put up with just about anything if there's money involved. You wanna come scream at me fifteen minutes straight to let off a little steam? That'll be five bucks. "What's preventing me from just doing it for free?" A MORAL CODE. "And if I don't have one?" Then my backpack full of tear gas and ninja stars.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees everybody needs room for personal growth.

