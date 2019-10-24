Things Change: A Timeline Visualization Of The Most Visited Websites From 1996 - 2019

This is a video timeline visualization created by Youtuber Data Is Beautiful (God, but it's just a bunch of boring numbers!) of the top eleven most visited websites from 1996 to 2019, measured in monthly visits. It starts with AOL, Yahoo, and Geocities on top, but ends with Google, Youtube, and Facebook bringing home medals, with only Yahoo of the original top eleven still present, along with some new friendly faces like xvideos and p0rnhub, which I've never heard of. *shrug* Must be popular in other countries.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he's sure Geekologie was a very close honorable mention.