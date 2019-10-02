There Can Be Only One: Woman's Ultra-Impressive Performance On The 'Devil's Wheel' Oktoberfest Ride

This is a video of a woman (who we will now refer to as the Ultimate Champion) managing to stay on a Devil's Wheel ride during an Oktoberfest celebration for an incredibly respectable five and a half minutes. All the other riders are out by 1:45 (second place gets hit in the head by the big swinging ball), but she perseveres, managing to dodge and remove lassos tossed over her for several more minutes. Wow. I get dizzy just standing up or sleeping with my head not raised enough, so I can't even imagine doing this. "Winner gets free beer for the rest of the festival." I'll go all day if I have to.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees the key is drinking enough beer to make the world spin at an equal speed but opposite direction as the wheel is turning.