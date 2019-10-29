The Pixar Lamp: One-Legged Paralympian Shows Off This Year's Halloween Costume

This is a video of Paralympian skier Josh Sundquist (previously) showing off his very clever one-legged costume this year -- the Pixar lamp, Luxo Jr. Now that is a solid costume. If you were planning on attending the same Halloween party as Josh this year and had any intention of winning the costume contest, consider your plans cancelled, because that Jo-Ann Fabric gift certificate is spoken for.

Keep going for the whole video, which includes highlights of Josh's costumes from years past after the Pixar one.

Thanks to Jackie 4, who agrees always go for the gold.