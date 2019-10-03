"The Largest Unofficial Dice Roll In History": Truck Spills 216,000 D6 Dice Across Interstate

This is a video of the aftermath of a truck carrying three pallets of D6 gaming dice for an upcoming tabletop game from Trivium Studios taking a turn too sharply and spilling about half that load -- around 216,000 dice -- across Interstate 75 in Atlanta. Trivium Studios is lightheartedly calling the approximate $10,000 loss "the largest unofficial dice roll in history", with an estimated roll of around 756,000. Hopefully that's high enough for the driver to pass their employment review check, because they clearly failed their brake check.

