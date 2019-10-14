The Deluxe 'Cowboy Riding A Baby T-Rex' Halloween Costume

This is the Cowboy Riding On T-Rex Stilts Costume available from dinosaur costume and prop maker Mcsdino through their Etsy shop. Unfortunately for anybody who wants the costume but doesn't have a rich aunt or uncle who just died and left them everything, it costs $4,900. That's a lot of money for a Halloween costume. Also, if you spend $4,900 on a Halloween costume, you're basically just buying first place in the costume contest, and that isn't right. "Says the guy who slept with a Minecraft Creeper and White Walker trying to win last year." I thought they were judges! "Did you though?" Of course not, I'm just a free spirit.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video of the costume in action.

Thanks to Marion O, who agrees if you buy this costume but don't dress as a sexy Dr. Ian Malcolm riding the dino, you've missed the entire point.