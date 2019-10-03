That's How It's Done?: Video Of A Pumpkin Seed Harvesting Machine

October 3, 2019

This is a video demonstration of a Moty KE 3000 pumpkin seed harvesting machine. It picks the pumpkins up on a rotating spiked wheel, which drops them on a conveyor belt leading to a four-part drum crusher, where the pumpkins are crushed, stones removed, seeds separated, and remaining pumpkin chunks discarded behind the machine. "Good luck with that." All the king's horses and all the kings men, folks! Not a single one of them can even look at an omelet anymore.

Keep going for the video. Also does anybody know the name of the song they used? Because it's a banger and I wanna be able to listen to it without having to search 'pumpkin seed harvesting machine' on Youtube every time.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me a lot of people in the Youtube comments felt this was wasteful because the rest of the pumpkins weren't used. Thoughts? Are you a pumpkin harvesting expert too?

Dog Casually Rides Mechanical Bull Without Falling

Previous Story

My Aunt Is Going To Love This: The Before & After 5 Reversible Coffee Mug And Wine Glass

Next Story
Read More: eating things, farming, fascinating, i was going to make a pie out of that! -- all the youtube commenters, machines, pumpkins, so that's how it's done huh?, so that's what that looks like, things built for a very specific purpose, tis the season, video
Previous Post
Next Post