This is a video demonstration of a Moty KE 3000 pumpkin seed harvesting machine. It picks the pumpkins up on a rotating spiked wheel, which drops them on a conveyor belt leading to a four-part drum crusher, where the pumpkins are crushed, stones removed, seeds separated, and remaining pumpkin chunks discarded behind the machine. "Good luck with that." All the king's horses and all the kings men, folks! Not a single one of them can even look at an omelet anymore.

Keep going for the video. Also does anybody know the name of the song they used? Because it's a banger and I wanna be able to listen to it without having to search 'pumpkin seed harvesting machine' on Youtube every time.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me a lot of people in the Youtube comments felt this was wasteful because the rest of the pumpkins weren't used. Thoughts? Are you a pumpkin harvesting expert too?