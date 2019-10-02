That's Cool: Dracula Castle Snow Globe With Flying Bats (Bat Globe)

This is a short video of the bat globe that British novelist Christopher Fowler picked up from the Bran Castle (aka Dracula's Castle) gift show in Romania while visiting the famous landmark. Unfortunately, as someone else pointed out, the Bran Castle gift shop doesn't offer its wares online, and a quick eBay search only yielded Disney castle snow globes. That's a shame, because I want one of these. I mean I also want to actually visit Bran Castle, but while I sort my life out that's kinda on the back burner for now. "By the hot dog water." You know I love my hot dog water!

Keep going for the video.

Best-ever snow globe, bought in Castle Dracula (Bran Castle) in Transylvania. pic.twitter.com/c5dvout8Y6 — Christopher Fowler (@Peculiar) September 27, 2019

