That's Cool: Dracula Castle Snow Globe With Flying Bats (Bat Globe)

October 2, 2019

This is a short video of the bat globe that British novelist Christopher Fowler picked up from the Bran Castle (aka Dracula's Castle) gift show in Romania while visiting the famous landmark. Unfortunately, as someone else pointed out, the Bran Castle gift shop doesn't offer its wares online, and a quick eBay search only yielded Disney castle snow globes. That's a shame, because I want one of these. I mean I also want to actually visit Bran Castle, but while I sort my life out that's kinda on the back burner for now. "By the hot dog water." You know I love my hot dog water!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees we should all quit our jobs and travel for about a week and a half until we're all out of money and unemployed.

Musician Tunes Guitar Alphabetically (ABCDEF, Instead Of Standard EADGBE), Proceeds To Riff

Previous Story

Finally, A Star Wars Wampa Bean Bag Chair With Detachable Severed Arm

Next Story
Read More: bats, boo!, castles, cool, dracula, gift shop, i want one, somebody go and send me one but pack it carefully i don't want my bats to dry out, souvenirs, that's cool i like that, this is halloween this is halloween, travel, vampires, video
Previous Post
Next Post