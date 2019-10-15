That's Cool: Creature Clutches, Clutch Bags With Eyeballs And Teeth

October 15, 2019

creature-clutches-1.jpg

These are some examples of the Creature Clutches handmade by Breanne Cremean (aka The Geeky Seamstress, aka The Geekstress) and available through her Etsy shop. Prices range from $65 - $80 depending on the style, and make the perfect accessory for toting around your smaller potion and spell ingredients. "You think I'm a witch?" You aren't? I just thought because of well, you know... "My nose?!" Well it wasn't the lack of a bubbling cauldron, I'll tell you that.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the different styles.

creature-clutches-2.jpg

creature-clutches-3.jpg

creature-clutches-4.jpg

creature-clutches-5.jpg

creature-clutches-6.jpg

creature-clutches-7.jpg

Thanks to Dave L, who informed me he wants one with a googly eye. OMG, perfection!

