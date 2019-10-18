Thanks, Internet!: Dog Excitedly Jumping Around To House Of Pain's 'Jump Around'
This is a short video of a dog that appears to manage an unregulated Amazon fulfillment center furiously jumping around with the audio of House Of Pain's classic 'Jump Around' added. Man, I remember when that song came out -- I did so much jumping around. I was probably in the best shape of my life. Now look at me. Just look at me! "Awww, you could still be on the cover of a magazine." You mean it?! "Sure, Heart Attack Digest." *wiping powdered donut crumbs from side of lips* Your words hurt me.
Keep going for the video.
I can't stop watching this pic.twitter.com/aRJB2QC7XD— emily (@grizedinmypants) October 13, 2019
Thanks to Wendy H, who informed me this is going to be her the day after Halloween.
