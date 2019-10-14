Tell Me More: A Bar Where You Pay By The Hour, Not The Drink





Open Concept is a new bar in St. Louis, Missouri where patrons pay for how long they stay and not on a per-drink basis. $10/hour gets you basic domestic Budweiser beers and well drinks, and $20/hour for the fancier beers and top-shelf booze. Some more details while I plan to single-handedly put them out of business during a lunch break:

When patrons book their time at Open Concept, they create a profile and are assigned a confirmation code, which is used to place drink orders at the bar. Bartenders will only serve one drink per person at a time, and a proprietary point-of-sale system will track consumption. Butler says the system will scan driver's licenses and use a patron's height and weight to assign a number of drinks per hour to keep the bar in compliance with legal limits.

Well, there goes that. "Scan driver's licenses and use a patron's height and weight to assign a number of drinks per hour to keep the bar in compliance with legal limits?" That's probably two, MAYBE three drinks an hour, max. That is not enough to get your money's worth. I mean, at least not for someone who's no stranger to expanding their stomach by chugging a gallon of water then projectile vomiting it all back up before hitting an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Thanks to Wendy S, who agrees more than a quarter of all the people at any wedding reception only came for the open bar.