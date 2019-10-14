Tabletop Gaming Dice Set With Bloody Teeth Inside

October 14, 2019

teeth-dice.jpg

This is a set of custom tabletop gaming dice created by Monstrous Incantations as a commission. I also included shots of the eyeball and skull dice she also made. Obviously, the dice aren't perfectly weighted on account of the things inside, but if you're interested in some pre-made dice or a custom commission you can visit the Monstrous Incantations shop HERE, although the website says commissions are currently on hold, presumably because so many people want them. Obviously, I want a set with REAL teeth inside, so friends coming over for some Dungeons & Dragons action how seriously I take it. Your character dies, you lose a tooth, house rules. "But--" Haha, no....no butt stuff until after the game is over, we need to focus.

Keep going for a shot of the other sets.

eyeball-dice.jpg

skull-dice.jpg

Thanks to Alessandra, who agrees if you don't have a set of creepy custom dice with body parts in them, are you even gaming?

The Deluxe 'Cowboy Riding A Baby T-Rex' Halloween Costume

Previous Story

Paraglider Expertly Reverses Ass Directly Onto Sofa

Next Story
Read More: body parts, custom, dice, different strokes for different folks, dnd, dungeons and dragons, gaming, i love dice i've been thinking about starting a collection but i'm worried about my food and beer money, rolling things, sure why not, tabletop gaming, teeth
Previous Post
Next Post