T-Rex At Cabaret Club Pole Dances To Jurassic Park Theme

This is a video from Bucks Cabaret in Dallas, where dancer Annie works the pole in an inflatable t-rex costume for Halloween to the Jurassic Park theme while what appear to be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars rain down from above. Am I into it? Not really, most of those moves looked completely unrealistic for t-rex arms. What I was more interested in is how the DJ's voice sounds identical to the DJ's voice at every other adult club I've ever been to. Is it really all just one guy? My God, he must travel like Santa on Christmas Eve, but every day of the year!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luke Skyraptor, who would make a great mashup Halloween costume.