T-Rex At Cabaret Club Pole Dances To Jurassic Park Theme

October 31, 2019

dancing-t-rex-halloween.jpg

This is a video from Bucks Cabaret in Dallas, where dancer Annie works the pole in an inflatable t-rex costume for Halloween to the Jurassic Park theme while what appear to be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars rain down from above. Am I into it? Not really, most of those moves looked completely unrealistic for t-rex arms. What I was more interested in is how the DJ's voice sounds identical to the DJ's voice at every other adult club I've ever been to. Is it really all just one guy? My God, he must travel like Santa on Christmas Eve, but every day of the year!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luke Skyraptor, who would make a great mashup Halloween costume.

Damn, Slow Down: World's Fastest Ants Can Run 108X Their Body Length Per Second

Previous Story

Jump-Scare Halloween Decorations Almost Give Amazon Delivery Man Heart Attack

Next Story
Read More: costumes, dancing, dinos, dinosaurs, halloween, having a great time, inflatable, money, parties, rawr, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, t-rex, video, what is that ten million dollars
Previous Post
Next Post