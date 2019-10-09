Surreal Video Of Tents Flying At Music Festival

October 9, 2019

This is a short video of a man live-reporting with his vape at a music festival where a dust devil has taken a bunch of trash and a number of un-spiked tents to the sky. This would probably be that American Beauty kid's new favorite movie. It's kind of beautiful, isn't it? Like somebody just shook a shitty music festival snow globe.

Keep going for this video, as well as another longer one from maybe the same event, which, okay, I may have posted a different one of earlier now that I really think about it.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees that must have been the highlight of those tents' lives.

