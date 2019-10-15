Stroodles, Biodegradable Drinking Straws Made From Pasta

October 15, 2019

pasta-straws-1.jpg

These are Stroodles: vegan, flavorless, edible biodegradable drinking straws made out of pasta. Simple enough. They'll allegedly stay rigid for at least an hour in a cold drink, and won't wind up in the nose of some poor sea turtle. A pack of a hundred costs £13 (~$17). Alternatively, buy a pasta extruder and make your own at home. Or go to the grocery store and buy a box of penne pasta like I just did. "Those are pretty short straws, GW." It's cool, I only drink shots anyways.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees somebody should make hot dog straws.

