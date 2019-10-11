Some Pig: Video Footage Of Pigs Using Tools

This is a video of a group of Visayan warty pigs documented using tools. In this case, picking up sticks and pieces of bark to help dig nests. So, if you were wondering if pigs really are intelligent, the answer is yes, and probably more so than at half your Facebook friends list. Four fifths in my case.

Among pigs, this behavior is rare and likely not instinctual, according to the researchers, which means the tool use is the result of adaptive intelligence and social learning, highlighting previously under-appreciated aspects of pig intelligence.

"We suggest that the Visayan warty pigs in our study probably learned the behavior from the mother, Priscilla, who may have invented it, because she does it most. But we are just speculating based on known patterns of social learning in other species," she said. "It would be nice if someone would do some more sophisticated studies of social learning in pigs."

I mean of course pigs use tools, how the hell else do you think the three little pigs built their houses? "Valid point, GW." I'm full of valid points. And *viewing x-ray* wow, at least on Ninja Turtle action figure. "Casey Jones?" Looks like Baxter Stockman.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees all other animals should rise up and take earth back from humanity.