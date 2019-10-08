Smart Thinking: Guy Adds Folding Chair To Electric Scooter

This is a short video of an innovator who added a metal folding chair to an electric scooter and took to the streets. Pretty major streets too from the look of things. Now all he's missing is an extension cord safety belt. Admittedly, I do like sitting down far more than I like standing. Of course *strapping inflated air mattress to scooter* I like laying down the best. *patting mattress beside me* Little spoon? We can hit a drive-thru and have breakfast in bed!

Keep going for the full video, which amazingly does not involve any crash footage.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody one-ups this guy with a folding ladder.