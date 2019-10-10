Skateboarder Flips Off Ramp Riding One Board, Lands On Another

This is a short video of skateboarder Jose Hernandez flipping off of a portable launch ramp riding one board and stomping the landing on another while police and pedestrians in San Francisco watch in amazement. As far as tricks go, that was an impressive one. Maybe not as impressive as *digging around in pocket* the trick I'm about to show you, but-- "Nobody fingerboards anymore." Well my nephews think I'm the coolest.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Shane F, who agrees just imagine what this guy could perform on a hoverboard.