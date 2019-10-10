Sign Spinner's Impressive Sign Slapping Routine

This is a short video of an Atlanta, Georgia based sign spinner's unique sign slapping routine outside Mercedes Benz Stadium. I had not seen that particular move before, and *unboxing powerful new laser pointer* there's a very good chance I may never see it again.

Keep going for the video, complete with audio, which, based on some of the looks I just got, may make it sound like you're playing with yourself.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees this guy has probably never lost a round of hot potato.