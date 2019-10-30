Seagull Stomps Grass To Imitate Rainfall, Trick Worms Into Surfacing

This is an entirely-too-long-for-anything-but-academic-study video (4+ minutes) of a seagull stomping around in the grass to trick worms to think it's raining and come to the surface to be eaten. It gets a bunch too. Well, I suppose it was either this or the worms actually come out when it's raining then dry out on the sidewalk so my dog can try to eat and/or roll in them. I prefer this. "Haha, no -- you get out there and do God's work,' I imagine ordering the seagulls as I a shoo them away from my bag of Cape Cod Sea Salt and Vinegar chips.

Keep going for the full video.

