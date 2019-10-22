Scary Clean: A Haunted Car Wash Experience In Ohio

This is a video news report about the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio, which offers "Haunted Car Wash" experiences leading up to Halloween. A wash costs $20 and works like a regular automated car wash except there are scary clowns and zombies inside and outside the wash tunnel. Is that safe? I feel like you shouldn't have people in difficult-to-see-out-of masks hanging around all that heavy equipment. That sounds like a real dead body waiting to happen that everybody just thinks is part of the show until the next morning.

Keep going for the video news report while I pay my $20 then lay on the horn the whole time. Nobody scares me and gets away with it.

Thanks to Lana, who agrees you have to think outside the box to sell car washes in October in Ohio.