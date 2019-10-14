Safety Last: Tow Truck Towing Car On Fire

Note: Language.

This is a short video from a guy with a Bass Pro Shops hat for a dashboard ornament (I remember in high school I modded one to read 'ass Probe Shops' and scored myself three days of in-school suspension) on Highway 75 in Dallas, Texas of a flatbed tow truck towing a car that's on fire. 'Dammit Jim, I'm a tow truck driver, not a fireman!' I imagine the driver joking to the car's owner before taking off with the burning vehicle like a maniac. I probably would have chuckled. Then told him but no seriously please extinguish my car first sir.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jessie E, who agrees there's nothing quite like the smell of a burning car interior.