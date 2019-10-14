Safety Last: Tow Truck Towing Car On Fire
Note: Language.
This is a short video from a guy with a Bass Pro Shops hat for a dashboard ornament (I remember in high school I modded one to read 'ass Probe Shops' and scored myself three days of in-school suspension) on Highway 75 in Dallas, Texas of a flatbed tow truck towing a car that's on fire. 'Dammit Jim, I'm a tow truck driver, not a fireman!' I imagine the driver joking to the car's owner before taking off with the burning vehicle like a maniac. I probably would have chuckled. Then told him but no seriously please extinguish my car first sir.
