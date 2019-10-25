Real Products That Exist: The Bacon, Eggs, And Toast Pagan Breakfast God Mask

This is the $18 Pagan Breakfast God Mask available from Archie McPhee. What makes it Pagan? I'm not really sure, but I would 100% break those yolks and sop them up with that toast though. How do you like your eggs? I like mine over medium, or deviled. Or EASTER, but the majority of restaurants refuse to prepare them that way. "And how's that exactly?" Dyed and hidden in my parents' yard.

Keep going for one more shot of the Pagan Breakfast God clearly furious the breakfast buffet omelet station was closed.

Thanks to Michelle S, who agrees how else are you going to let everybody else at bottomless mimosa brunch know that you're god of the meal?