Real Products That Exist: Thumb Sweatbands For Gaming

This is the Thumb Sweatband Set available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. The $7 set is supposed to ship later this month and includes two P1 and two P2 thumb sweatbands to keep your thumbs dry while you're getting your ass handed to you in some online shooter. Nobody really needs these though, right? I mean my hands sweat when I'm gaming at max intensity sometimes, but never my thumbs. I feel like if thumb sweat is genuinely a problem for anyone they should probably spend less time in front of a video game and more time in front of a panel of doctors trying to figure out just what the hell kind of medical curiosity they are.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees dry hands are the only kind for a handshake.