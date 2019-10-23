Phones Covered With Humanlike Skin For New Input Gesture Possibilities (e.g. Tickling, Pinching)

This is a video demonstration of the Skin-On Interfaces developed by Marc Teyssier and colleagues at Telecom Paris that increase the number of a phone's useable input gestures by allowing a user to tickle, pinch, and stretch the phone's humanlike skin. I...I don't like where this is headed. "Like actual phone sex." *sticks fingers in ears, hums Etta James' 'I'd Rather Go Blind' as loud as I can*

The artificial skin is programmed to associate different gestures with certain emotions. Sudden hard pressure on the skin is associated with anger and tapping is a means of seeking attention, while sustained contact and stroking are associated with providing comfort.

The artificial skin is made of three layers, consisting of a layer of stretchable copper wire sandwiched between two layers of silicone. Pressure on the skin changes the electric charge of the system. The next step is to make the skin more realistic, including with embedded hair and temperature features.

Or, you know, you could make it less realistic, with no embedded hair. As a matter of fact, I'd argue you could just not make it at all. I mean why does everything have to be anthropomorphic, why can't a phone just be a phone? Because next thing you know, somebody is gonna-- "Boobiephones." Dammit, put me on the waiting list. Haha, no *pointing* at the top.

