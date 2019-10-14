Paraglider Expertly Reverses Ass Directly Onto Sofa

This is a video of a paraglider (who appears to be part of a wild pack) using his skills to reverse his ass directly onto a sofa. Impressive. Why that sofa was out there on the side of a mountain to begin with is beyond me, but I suspect somebody really enjoys watching sunsets. "Or they put it there solely for this purpose." Now that's ridiculous, who on earth would-- oh -- no, Mr. Paraglider is nodding yes. What the hell, man? You go put that sofa in my rumpus room this instant, and it better come with a side table too.

Keep going for the full video while I argue with this paraglider that I called fives before I got up.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees having fun is the best.