One Man's Chart Of Food Mascots And Whether He Believes He'd Win In A Fight

October 29, 2019

food-mascot-fights.jpg

This is a shot of Twitter user matttomic's chart of food mascots and whether or not he'd be able to kick their ass. It appears as though he's based his ability to kick or have his ass handed to him almost entirely on the size of his opponents. Not a good idea. That Lucky Charms leprechaun -- he's got some magic tricks up his sleeve. And Mr. Peanut? I've seen him do some things with that cane. Keebler Elves? Crafty lil buggers. You see one run between your legs then you turn around and it's vanished, hiding in your anus for two days just waiting for the right time to bake its way out. "Wait, what?" I'm just saying.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees NIntendo needs to get on top of making this a Smash Bros title.

