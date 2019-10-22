Olympic Skier's Human Rube Goldberg Machine Style Training Routine

October 22, 2019

This is a video of Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli doing a little parkour balance training (previously: one of his earlier parkour routines). I'm not gonna lie, it's impressive, and he'd probably excel at those Ninja Warrior obstacle courses too. Me? I rolled my ankle getting out of bed this morning, shook my fist at the heavens, and demanded God just take me now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to peahen, who agrees Andri could have saved some balance for the rest of us.

