Okaaaay: Creepy Pennywise Face Dissolving Bath Bombs

Because we all float down here, these are the homemade Pennywise bath bombs available from Etsy seller NaturalleSolutions. Apparently NaturalleSolutions is the original maker of Pennywise bath bombs, but now everybody and their posse is selling them on Etsy because it's the Wild West out here. The bombs cost $8 apiece and are dragon's blood scented, although I suspect not actual dragon blood scented, because real dragon blood smells like battery acid. I know because I'm slain them.

fragrance oil, witch hazel, vitamin E, kaolin clay, Colorants, coconut oil, epsom salt, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, Cornstarch, colorant, grapeseed oil The original maker of scary clown pennywise bath bomb! Foaming, skin safe, non staining scary bath bomb that would look like a murder just happen in your tub..Let the fun begin

Hey, if you want to take a nice relaxing bath with a scary clown head fizzing right next to your privates, I say go for it. I'm not here to judge, I'm just here to-- wait, what am I doing here? "I called you to fix my computer." Oh riiiiiight -- right right right. Well I'm almost done. "But you've just been downloading adult movies on my Wi-Fi for the past hour." Haha *removing thumb drive* later sucker!

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees it's all fun and games until Pennywise comes up through your shower drain.