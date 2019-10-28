Ohio State Marching Band's Spongebob Themed Halftime Show

October 28, 2019

This is a 16-minute video (as well as a 1-minute sped up version for brevity) of Ohio State Marching Band's recent Spongebob themed halftime show performance during their football game against Wisconsin. FULL DISCLOSURE: I only watched the short version because time is money, and I don't have nearly enough of either. Boner pills? I buy at least 200 at a time.

Keep going for the videos, short version first.

Thanks again to MSA, who agrees there needs to be a Spongebob/Little Mermaid crossover cartoon.

Baseball Fan Takes Home Run Ball To The Chest To Avoid Dropping His Beers

Previous Story

Rare Pokemon Card Sells For A Staggering $195,000 At Auction

Next Story
Read More: cartoons, characters, college, football, good job, having a great time, instruments, shows, so that's what that looks like, spongebob squarepants, sure why not, this marching band spends so much time learning new routines how do they ever get any book learning done?!, video
Previous Post
Next Post