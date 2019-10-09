Ohio State Marching Band's 50th Anniversary Tribute To The 1969 Moon Landing Half-Time Performance

This is a video of 'One Giant Leap', the Ohio State Marching Band's recent half-time performance during their trouncing of Michigan State on October 5th, which was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing. The highlights of the performance so you know where to skip to because it's a nine and a half minute video and don't want to waste your entire bathroom break:

Approximately 2:55 is the 'Saturn V launch' Approximately 3:40 to 3:55 is the 'Extravehicular Activity/Spacewalk'

Approximately 4:25 to 4:45 is the 'Lunar Module' marching across the field

Approximately 4:59 to 5:05 is 'Man landing on the moon with flag'

Approximately 8:15 to 8:19 is 'SMALL STEP' spelled out on the field

Approximately 8:24 to 8:30 is 'GIANT LEAP' spelled out on the field

Man, it would have been really nice if this country could have gotten its act together and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by actually going back this year. Televise the whole thing in high definition, get people excited about space again. Really put the spark back in our space life, you know? "Like buying a sex toy." Exactly. Exactly like buying a sex toy.

