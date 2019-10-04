Oh Wow: Guy's Impressive Dragon Ball Contact Juggling Skills

This is a video of a man's very impressive seven Dragon Ball contact juggling routine. Wow, what magic fingers. I wish I could still use my magic fingers. Unfortunately, I've been explicitly banned by my girlfriend. Apparently she wasn't that impressed with my last *flourishes cape* feat of magika. "He made his shirt disappear then started tweaking his nips at the dinner table." A Thanksgiving classic!

Keep going for the whole routine.

Thanks to Karen H, who agrees somebody clearly used their seven Dragon Ball wish for contact juggling skills.