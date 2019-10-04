Mystery Solved: Owner Reviews Home Security Cam Footage To Find Out Why Her Cat Came Inside Soaking Wet

October 4, 2019

This is a super short video from Laura Lee's backyard security camera that she she reviewed to determine why her cat came inside dripping wet. It was an attempted catsassination! Man, cats are jerks to each other. One minute you're just staring into the pool wondering what it all means and the next you're in the drink. Speaking of -- I could really go for a cocktail right now. "It's not even 10:30AM." My watch says five. "Your watch is wrong." MY WATCH SAYS FIVE. "That's the big hand." Clocks are dumb.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alexis S, who agrees that was not a very fair cat fight, and that cat probably wouldn't hesitate to throw kitty litter in an opponent's eyes either.

