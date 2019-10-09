Mystery Solved: Couple Has Car Trouble, Discover Squirrels Stashed Over 200 Walnuts Under Hood

These are a couple shots of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania couple Holly and Chris Persic's Kia Sorento. Apparently Holly noticed some smokey smell while driving and heard some strange noises coming from the engine compartment so she popped the hood and SURPRISE: over 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass. "Weed?" No not weed. Dammit, I thought you were supposed to be the smart one in this relationship.

"They were everywhere, under the battery, near the radiator fan," Chris said. "The walnuts on the engine block were black and smelt like they were definitely roasting."

Holly had her car inspected last month but hadn't looked under the hood since then, her husband Chris told CNN on Tuesday. The walnuts started falling only a few weeks ago. "The squirrels worked pretty fast!" Chris said. They had noticed there weren't very many walnuts around the yard, given how big the tree is, but they said they didn't think they would find them under the hood of their car.

Always check under your hood for nuts, that's the real message here. Otherwise one minute you'll be driving along just fine, and the next you're in the middle of some deranged version of 'The Christmas Song.' "Those are chestnuts roasting on an open fire." I'm sorry, but I did say deranged, didn't I?

Keep going for a closeup while I hope these squirrels still have enough time to stash their winter nuts away because I care.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he probably put those walnuts there AND poured spiced cider in the gas tank.