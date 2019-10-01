Musician Tunes Guitar Alphabetically (ABCDEF, Instead Of Standard EADGBE), Proceeds To Riff

October 1, 2019

This is a video of musician and Youtuber ichika Nito tuning his guitar to alphabetically to ABCDEF instead of the standard EADGBE, and proceeding to cook us up a very tasty jam. That is way better than I could ever play. Of course I've never played or tuned a guitar before. Although I did toon a guitar once, and I drew it with arms and legs and it was banging a drum set while a keyboard waited its turn. It was not the first time I was sent to the principal's office during art class.

