Mom Crochets A Glow-In-The-Dark Xenomorph And Skeletor Costume For Son

October 7, 2019

crochet-alien-costume-1.jpg

These are a couple shots and videos of the glow-in-the-dark xenomorph and Skeletor costumes freehand crocheted (no pattern) by Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse for her son this Halloween (previously: her crocheted E.T., Predator, and Slimer costumes). Now these -- these are how you win a Halloween costume contest. I mean I assume, I've never actually won one. Bribing with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups didn't work though, I do know that.

Keep going for the rest as well as BONUS Pennywise, Smurf, and garden gnome costumes (I think the garden gnome might actually be my favorite).

crochet-alien-costume-2.jpg

crochet-skeletor-costume-1.jpg

crochet-pennywise-costume-1.jpg

crochet-smurf-costume-1.jpg

crochet-garden-gnome-costume-1.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees homemade costumes are the best costumes.

