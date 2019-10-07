Mom Crochets A Glow-In-The-Dark Xenomorph And Skeletor Costume For Son

These are a couple shots and videos of the glow-in-the-dark xenomorph and Skeletor costumes freehand crocheted (no pattern) by Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse for her son this Halloween (previously: her crocheted E.T., Predator, and Slimer costumes). Now these -- these are how you win a Halloween costume contest. I mean I assume, I've never actually won one. Bribing with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups didn't work though, I do know that.

Keep going for the rest as well as BONUS Pennywise, Smurf, and garden gnome costumes (I think the garden gnome might actually be my favorite).