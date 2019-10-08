These are the Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter posable desk lamps available from Merchoid (TIE Fighter available now, Millennium Falcon shipping October 31st, $66 for either). As far as things like this go, these are not the worst things like this I've seen. I like how the light of the TIE Fighter is the cockpit and the Millennium Falcon's is the ship's engines. That was a nice touch. Unfortunately, despite the product photos, these units do not actually produce smoke, so you'll have to constantly blow your lightsaber vape at them if you want the same effect.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the Falcon and a few of the TIE Fighter.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees a desk without a lamp is just a place to stub your toes in the dark.