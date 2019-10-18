Man Parks Truck Solely To Get Out And Key Tesla, Leave

October 18, 2019

This is a video of some dingaling at the the Davies Park and Ride in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada who parks his truck, gets out, keys a Tesla, keeps walking for a bit, then turns around, returns to his vehicle, and leaves. Maybe he went to park somewhere further away from the scene of the crime? Now that's some criminal mastermind level thinking right there. Unfortunately for him, the entire incident was captured by the Tesla's nine camera security system. Hopefully he's identified, police find out he's committed a lot more criminal deficiency, and he's tossed in the slammer, where, just based on the look of his doofy ass, he won't fair well at all.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees idiots are everywhere.

