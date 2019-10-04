Man Paralyzed From Neck Down Walks Again With Brain-Controlled Exoskeletal Suit

This is a video of a 28-year old tetraplegic man walking again thanks to a prototype full-body exoskeletal suit controlled by his brain. The future, ladies and gentlemen -- who thought we'd actually use technology for good?

"(This) is the first semi-invasive wireless brain-computer system designed... to activate all four limbs," said Alim-Louis Benabid, a neurosurgeon and professor at the University of Grenoble, France, who co-led the trial.

In this trial, two recording devices were implanted, one either side of the patient's head between the brain and the skin, spanning the sensorimotor cortex region of the brain that controls sensation and motor function. Each recorder contained 64 electrodes which collected brain signals and transmitted them to a decoding algorithm. The system translated the brain signals into the movements the patient thought about, and sent his commands to the exoskeleton. Over 24 months, the patient carried out various mental tasks to train the algorithm to understand his thoughts and to progressively increase the number of movements he could make.

Well, we're getting there. Will we get there before the world ends? Haha, no....but at least there are good people out there trying. *tussles scientist's hair* Hey can I get one of those sweet lab coats? I wanna dress up like a doctor for Halloween. "And?" And the week after that and the week after that, God.

