Man Continues Quest To Render All Of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time In Unreal Engine 4

These are a few of the latest update videos from Youtuber CryZENx's quest to render the entirety of the 1998 N64 classic The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time with Unreal Engine 4 (previously). The results, are, per usual, stunning, and I wish I could play the whole thing (he says he's currently in the process of working on more of the story elements). He says he'll make the download link for this particular level (with Zelda's castle coming next) when he hits 200,000 Youtube subscribers. Unfortunately he's currently at 197,000 subscribes, which is why I plan on creating 3,000 new email and Youtube accounts by tomorrow afternoon.

Keep going for several videos including one of Link playing all the ocarina songs, some local multiplayer action, as well as the first 24 minutes of the entire game.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me this is what the game looked like to him as a kid.